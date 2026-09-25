Education Minister Pralhad Joshi to inaugurate Seva First Innovation Challenge at IISc Bengaluru

The Union Education Ministry will launch the Seva First Innovation Challenge (SFIC) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, on September 25.

The challenge will bring together students and young innovators from five states and three Union Territories. These include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Registration for the challenge will open on September 25 and continue until October 24, 2026. The national finale will be held in New Delhi from December 10 to 17.

The initiative is being organised jointly by the Ministry of Education, AICTE and UGC, with IISc Bengaluru as the nodal institute.