Education Minister Pralhad Joshi meets officials to assess focus areas

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday met higher education department officials to assess areas needing focused attention.
"Held a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Higher Education, @EduMinOfIndia, to deliberate on matters concerning the higher education sector and assess key areas requiring focused attention," the minister said on X.
"Emphasised the importance of innovation, adaptability and student-centric approaches in preparing our youth for the opportunities of a rapidly changing world," he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.