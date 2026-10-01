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Education Minister Pralhad Joshi meets officials to assess focus areas

Minister said "Emphasised the importance of innovation, adaptability and student-centric approaches in preparing our youth for the opportunities of a rapidly changing world."
Education Minister Pralhad Joshi
Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Pic: ANI
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New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday met higher education department officials to assess areas needing focused attention.

"Held a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Higher Education, @EduMinOfIndia, to deliberate on matters concerning the higher education sector and assess key areas requiring focused attention," the minister said on X.

"Emphasised the importance of innovation, adaptability and student-centric approaches in preparing our youth for the opportunities of a rapidly changing world," he added.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

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