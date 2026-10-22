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Education Minister Pralhad Joshi meets Canada's high commissioner to boost ties

"We reaffirmed our commitment to deeper academic collaboration and greater opportunities for students and researchers in both countries," minister said.
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi (representative image)
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi (representative image)Pic: ANI
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New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday met Canada's High Commissioner Christopher Cooter and Trade Commissioner Amy Antonini and discussed strengthening India-Canada cooperation in education, research and innovation.

"Discussions focused on implementing the MoUs announced during the engagements between Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Canadian PM HE @MarkJCarney, revitalising higher education ties, expanding research partnerships and student mobility, and facilitating Canadian universities' entry into India under NEP 2020," Joshi said in a post on X.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to deeper academic collaboration and greater opportunities for students and researchers in both countries," he added.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

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