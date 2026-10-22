Education Minister Pralhad Joshi meets Canada's high commissioner to boost ties

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday met Canada's High Commissioner Christopher Cooter and Trade Commissioner Amy Antonini and discussed strengthening India-Canada cooperation in education, research and innovation.
"Discussions focused on implementing the MoUs announced during the engagements between Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Canadian PM HE @MarkJCarney, revitalising higher education ties, expanding research partnerships and student mobility, and facilitating Canadian universities' entry into India under NEP 2020," Joshi said in a post on X.
"We reaffirmed our commitment to deeper academic collaboration and greater opportunities for students and researchers in both countries," he added.
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