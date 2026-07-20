Gopal Rai accuses Education Minister of jeopardising students' future

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Monday reached Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with protesters.

Speaking to reporters, Rai alleged that the future of millions of students was being compromised and called for the resignation of the Education Minister.

He said, "Students and young people from across the country have arrived at Jantar Mantar. Everyone shares a common concern: the Education Minister is plunging the future of millions of the nation's students and youth into darkness, and therefore, he must resign; the people are demanding his removal."



The AAP leader further criticised the government's recent actions regarding activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was forcibly moved from the protest site, adding that the decision has sparked public outrage.

"The government has forcibly ended Wangchuk's hunger strike, sparking public outrage. People have gathered here today with the demand that the Education Minister be removed and the future of the nation's students and youth be secured," he added.



Meanwhile, on Monday, in a major political escalation in the national capital, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Atishi, arrived at Jantar Mantar to participate in the 'Cockroach protest.'