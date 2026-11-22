Mumbai: The education loan segment has witnessed a tapering in both volume and value terms since 2023 because of uncertainties, a leading credit information company said on Tuesday.
There is a shift in volumes towards the lower ticket-size loans, the report by TransUnion CIBIL said, pointing out that 42 per cent of the originations in the January-June 2026 period were in loans of under Rs 1 lakh.
From a portfolio quality perspective, education loans seem to be doing well, with just 0.53 per cent of the advances being unpaid for over 90-days, it said.
The report said that education loan outstanding balances has grown 3.2 times since 2019, while the number of live loans has been up only 40 per cent, which suggests a shift to higher ticket sizes due to rising education costs, greater uptake of overseas and professional education financing.
"Education loans have increased in both volume and value by almost 4.5 times since 2019. 2023 witnessed the highest growth, with tapering in both volume and value since then, likely due to the impact of macro uncertainties," the report said.
The average ticket size has declined to Rs 7.5 lakh in the first half of 2026 from a peak of Rs 14.3 lakh in 2023, the TU-CIBIL report said.
Stating that 42 per cent of the originations in the January-June 2026 period were in the under Rs 1 lakh bracket, it said a focus on upskilling has likely contributed to this shift towards high volumes of originations in the Rs 1 lakh or less ticket segment.
Further, 27 per cent of the loans were in the Rs 1 lakh to Rs 4 lakh category in H12026, while 14 per cent were in the Rs 4-7.5 lakh category.
The focus on smaller ticket loans is driven by borrowing for skill-based and e-learning programmes, the report said.
Among the financiers, it is the non-bank lenders which are leading the volume growth in the small ticket segment, it said, pointing out that their average ticket sizes have dipped to Rs 4.6 lakh in H12026 from Rs 14.8 lakh in H12019.
The state-run lenders have seen a rise in their average ticket sizes to Rs 12.3 lakh from Rs 10.4 lakh in the same period, while the private sector banks have shot up to Rs 29.6 lakh from Rs 7.9 lakh in January-June 2019.
The report said over 41 per cent of loans originated in the first half of this year were backed by co-borrowers, which indicates the importance of family in education.
From a geographical spread perspective, Maharashtra leads in both the volume and value front, but is ranked eighth from an average ticket size perspective.
Telangana (Rs 15.4 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (Rs 14.5 lakh) lead on the average ticket size front among the states, the report said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.