Education key for nation-building, says LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said education is the strongest foundation of nation-building and urged the youth to dream big and work towards achieving their goals with dedication.
Addressing an event at a private school, he urged students to achieve success through continuous effort and dedication.
The Lok Sabha Speaker said the true purpose of education is to create sensitive and responsible citizens.
He said there was a need to develop democratic understanding among the youth and called upon them to connect with nation-building.
Referring to the vision of a developed India by 2047, he said it is a collective resolve and urged the youth to actively participate in nation-building.
(PTI)
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