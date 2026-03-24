Education investment to drive India’s next growth phase

Investment in education is emerging as a central driver of India’s next phase of economic growth, with a growing emphasis on human capital development, skilling and innovation-led learning, according to an article by Education21.

The article, authored by Steve Hardgrave, Wholetime Director and Executive Vice Chairman, Varthana, states that sustained investment in education is helping build a more skilled and adaptable workforce that can support India’s transition to a knowledge-driven economy. It notes that education spending is increasingly linked to improved productivity, innovation and long-term economic resilience.

The publication highlights that India’s demographic advantage, with a large young population, can translate into economic gains only if supported by quality education and industry-relevant skills. It adds that there is a shift towards integrating technology, experiential learning and interdisciplinary approaches to better align education with labour market needs.

It further states that stronger industry–academia collaboration, along with investments in digital infrastructure and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, will play a critical role in enhancing employability and driving growth.

According to the article, education reforms and targeted investments are expected to help India move up the global value chain by fostering innovation, entrepreneurship and research-led development.

The piece argues that aligning education with economic priorities will be essential for sustaining high growth rates and ensuring that the country’s workforce remains competitive in a rapidly evolving global economy.