Education in India: Karnataka at heart of the debate

Reflection of Indian educational reforms indicates a widening gap between ambition and reality. While national and state education policies speak the language of flexibility, skills and innovation in public universities across the country that continue to struggle with shrinking resources and expanding responsibilities. Karnataka, projected as an education hub, captures this paradox more vividly when compared with many states.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has made reforms in education, urging multidisciplinary learning, credit flexibility, skill integration, and global competitiveness. However, the real challenge today is not policy intent but institutional capacity. Public universities are struggling to implement sweeping reforms and facing chronic shortage of funds, faculty and infrastructure.