Children’s online safety tops agenda at Council’s second meeting of 2026

Abu Dhabi: The Education, Human Development and Community Development Council held its second meeting of 2026, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Council.



Present at the meeting was H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairperson of the Council.



The meeting focused on topics of high priority such as regulating the use of social media by children, promoting robust digital safety measures for children, the development of education policies and curricula, and the results of students' standardised assessments.