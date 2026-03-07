Education has significant potential to boost India's export earnings: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that education as a service has significant potential to contribute to India's export earnings and help take high-quality Indian education to the rest of the world.



Addressing the Vice Chancellor's Conclave on "Reimagining Internationalisation of Higher Education for Viksit Bharat 2047", Goyal expressed happiness that the Ministry of Commerce and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) under the Ministry is taking a lead in exploring the potential that education as a service holds for India's export earnings as well as for expanding the global reach of Indian education.



The conclave provided a platform for thematic discussions and expert dialogues on key aspects of internationalising higher education, including international partnerships, student mobility, regulatory frameworks and dual degree programmes.

