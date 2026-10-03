"Education, examination systems have collapsed": Akhilesh Yadav attacks UP govt



Yadav further raised concerns over the impact of tariffs and agreements involving the United States on India's domestic market and manufacturing, questioning what would happen to the "Make in India" initiative if agricultural and other foreign products entered the Indian market.

“The system of education examinations is destroyed. This has been done by the BJP. They have formed a gang and left it. They have completely destroyed the education system. Right now, we just have to save ourselves from America. The tariffs that were imposed or the agreements that were made. And if agricultural products or other products come in, what will happen to Make in India? What will happen to our market? This is a big issue. When things come from America or other countries to India, what will happen to our country? They say we are manufacturing and assembling mobile phones. And where has the mobile market grown? Slowly, you will see that foreign cars will also become cheap. So you will see everything foreign in your market. Those who gave the slogan of indigenous, they made India foreign,” he added.