‘Education enables the development of personality and humaneness among people’ says Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that education plays a crucial role in shaping both the personality and humaneness of individuals.

Speaking after inaugurating a programme on ‘Women in Agriculture, Sustainable Development and Food Security’ during the Jatra Mahotsava at Suttur near Mysuru, the Chief Minister said the Suttur Mutt, with its centuries-old legacy, has consistently accorded priority to education, according to The Hindu.

He noted that the Mutt has not only focused on education but has also emphasised the importance of knowledge and anna dasoha, or the free distribution of food.