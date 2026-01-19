‘Education enables the development of personality and humaneness among people’ says Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that education plays a crucial role in shaping both the personality and humaneness of individuals.
Speaking after inaugurating a programme on ‘Women in Agriculture, Sustainable Development and Food Security’ during the Jatra Mahotsava at Suttur near Mysuru, the Chief Minister said the Suttur Mutt, with its centuries-old legacy, has consistently accorded priority to education, according to The Hindu.
He noted that the Mutt has not only focused on education but has also emphasised the importance of knowledge and anna dasoha, or the free distribution of food.
He observed that the Mutt had established educational institutions in rural areas at a time when nearly 75 per cent of the population was deprived of access to education.
Referring to 12th-century social reformer Basavanna’s definition of religion — “compassion is the very root of dharma; what is dharma without compassion?” — the Chief Minister said that all religions place humanity at the forefront.
He added that religion teaches people to love one another and does not promote hatred, describing this as the contribution society must uphold.
The Chief Minister said he was keeping his address brief as he had to leave for Hosahundi near Mysuru following the death of party leader Narase Gowda.
He sought permission from the dignitaries on the dais, including Suttur Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami, before departing the venue.