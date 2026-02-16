Education dreams stalled, Anchunadu Vellalars seek Central govt’s OBC status

IDUKKI: Neha J completed her Plus-II education with the hopes of studying B Pharm and building a future beyond subsistence farming.

However, lack of access to scholarships offered by the Union government has stalled her dreams – a reality faced by many students from the Anchunadu Vellalars community in Idukki’s hill villages.

The community, spread across Marayoor, Kanthalloor, Keezhanthoor and Karayoor villages of Devikulam taluk, is largely dependent on agriculture in the high ranges.

Farming here is increasingly risky, with wild animal intrusions destroying crops overnight and vegetable prices fluctuating daily, leaving families with little financial stability.