Education doesn't just change life but makes society better: Vineet Kumar Singh

"This entire journey of Alakh Pandey sir is such that he has touched every corner of India. This (education) is a fundamental need right now. A dialogue in a show says 'education shouldn't be a luxury, it's a birthright'. "When an educated person has been taught under the guidance of a good teacher, that person becomes a better human being. Society is made up of you and me combined; so, our society also becomes better. Education doesn't just change your life; it makes our society better as well," Singh told PTI in an interview.