Senior clerk in Education Department arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Mumbai (PTI): A senior clerk of the Maharashtra education department was apprehended for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in exchange of granting approval to an institute to operate a junior college, officials said on Tuesday.
The accused was identified as Rahul Vitthal Shinde, posted at the deputy director's office located on Charni Road in South Mumbai, an official said.
Shinde had demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from a complainant to give approval for Class 11 and 12 classes at the educational institute, he said.
As the complainant was not willing to pay the bribe, he approached the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and lodged a complaint on April 13, he said.
On Tuesday, the ACB officials laid a trap at the education department office on Charni Road and apprehended Shinde while accepting the bribe, the official said.
A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Shinde and he was taken into custody, he said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.