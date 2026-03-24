Education department officials brought back an SSLC student who went for daily wage work instead of writing exam due to poverty

An SSLC exam student skipped the exam because of poverty and went to a grape farm to earn a daily wage. The education department officials who got to know this went to a grape farm and convinced the student and brought to the exam hall.

This humanitarian act has helped the student's future. The incident happened at Bardur village in Mundargi taluk of Gadag district and the student's name is Pallavi Hallikeri.

On Monday, there was a science subject exam. All students arrived on time. When the education department officials asked about absent students, few students told the situation of Pallavi and officials met her at a farm and brought back to the exam hall. It was known that Pallavi had written the exam well.

The timely action of the officials has been widely appreciated by the public. This has also inspired other students who are being deprived of education.

Pallavi Hallikeri is a student of V J Limbikai Educational Institution in Mundargi town of Gadag district. She has been working as a daily wage worker as her home's financial condition was not good. As Pallavi's friends shared with the officials, even when exams were nearing, Pallavi continued to work and said that she has no way and she has to earn. Hence even on the exam days she went to work.

The educational department officials said that Pallavi had attended the first exam that was held on March 18 and the subject was Kannada.

Pallavi said, -"I have written the SSLC science exam today. I went for my work as I have some personal problems and I thank officials who came to me and took me to the exam hall-".

Gadag DDPI R S Buradi said, "It was a good move from our department officials from Mundargi. The officials have reached the girl where she was working. They convinced her in very less time and brought her back to the exam hall. Later the officials have also informed that she has written well. We are also searching for such students who are away from exam centres due to poverty and other reasons".