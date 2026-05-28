Russian Ambassador stresses educational collaboration with India

New Delhi: Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, called the Indo-Russian Educational summit is a very welcome development and noted how expanding cooperation in the ambit of education emerges as a strong pillar of partnership between New Delhi and Moscow.



Speaking to the media here in the national capital on Thursday, Ambassador Alipov highlighted the opportunities available in Russia for students and listed medicine, engineering, political sciences and healthcare as areas where cooperation can be expanded between India and Russia.

He added, "I am confident that together we can make education a very strong pillar in our overall cooperation and strategic partnership."



He noted how Russia is very eager to explore newer avenues in education cooperation.

"The number of Indian students studying in Russia has increased, and the number of Russian universities coming to India has also increased."