Taking to X, the Prime Minister said: “Heartfelt wishes to you all on Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. This sacred festival carries the message of selfless service and doing good for others. May this tradition, enriched by holy bathing, acts of charity and merit, and the offering of lamps, bring reverence, faith and positivity into everyone’s lives. That is my heartfelt wish.”

(IANS)