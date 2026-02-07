Education activist urges Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to allocate 10 pc of GSDP to education in 2026–27 budget

BENGALURU: With the Karnataka Budget for 2026–27 scheduled to be presented on March 6, education activist Dr Niranjanaradhya V P has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging the government to substantially increase funding for the education sector and fill long-pending vacancies of school teachers under the Department of School Education and Literacy.

In his letter, Aradhya said, “Though Karnataka also accepted the Right to Education Act, 2009 as a constitutional right of a child, in the last 16 years the state has failed to implement it effectively due to unsatisfactory and inadequate investment. Providing the minimum basic facilities as stipulated in the Right to Education Act should be the priority of the government.”