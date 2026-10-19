Educating, empowering girls essential for social progress: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said respecting, educating, protecting and empowering girls is essential for social progress, and highlighted government schemes supporting their education and financial security.
Performing Kanya Pujan with her family on Mahanavami, the ninth day of the Hindu festival of Navratri, she said every girl should have equal opportunities to pursue education and fulfil her aspirations.
According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, she said, "Respecting, educating, protecting and empowering girls is the true measure of social progress."
The Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana aims to encourage girls' education and provide long-term financial security, while the Vidya Vahini Yojana provides bicycles to eligible girl students to facilitate their commute to school, the statement said.
She emphasised that Kanya Pujan should go beyond religious tradition and translate into respect and responsibility towards girls in families and society.
Under the Delhi Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana, the government aims to support girls' education and strengthen their financial security, helping them pursue further studies and access better opportunities, the statement read.
Gupta said financial constraints and difficulties in accessing schools should not prevent girls from continuing their education.
"Only when every girl gets the opportunity to move forward will the resolve to build a developed Delhi and a developed India grow stronger," she said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.