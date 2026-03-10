Educated youth find financial stability through Kambala

MANGALURU: Kambala, the traditional slush-track buffalo race of Coastal Karnataka, is increasingly attracting the educated youth from rural areas, which has not only brought them fame but also much-needed financial support and a self-sustaining, dignified life.

Several new-generation participants, including Krithik, Rayee Garshan Gowda, and Karthesh, among other graduates from Dakshina Kannada, have deeply invested in the sport, which promises high returns during the 6-month-long season.

23-year-old Krithik, a BBA graduate from Yenepoya College, who hails from Kukkepadav village in Bantwal, has dedicated his time to Kambala and is not looking for any job right now. He has started his own business. He has won around 75 medals, and he was the champion for four consecutive years. “Kambala, along with fame, has given me financial stability. What else do I need?” he says.

Another youth, Rayee Garshan Gowda from Bantwal, who is pursuing his second year in Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) at Mangalore University, said he could bear his college fees with the earnings from Kambala events. “After SSLC, I stopped doing odd jobs such as areca nut peeling to arrange money for my studies. I joined the Kambala Academy and started participating in the races, which helped me cover the education and other expenses,” he says.

Karthesh from Siddakatte in Bantwal, who is pursuing M.Com at a government college in Vamadapadavu, is fully engaged in Kambala and has participated in over 40 Kambala events in the last 3 years. “It has brought me name and fame and an immense fan following. My college also celebrates whenever I win a medal in the race, and it fills me with pride,” he said.

This story has been written by Divya Cutinho of The New Indian Express.