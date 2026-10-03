Edu Min Pralhad Joshi urges students to spend 30 mins on cleanliness

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi urged students to contribute at least 30 minutes to cleanliness-related activities while emphasising their role in building a clean, green and healthy India.

Joshi made the remarks while leading a Shramdaan and cleanliness drive at Gargi College, University of Delhi, on October 1 under the nationwide ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ initiative. He also planted a sapling on the college campus as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, as per a press release from the Government of India.

Interacting with students, the Education Minister said cleanliness was closely linked to public health and well-being and called for collective participation to make Swachhata a sustained habit.

He encouraged students to maintain cleanliness not only in educational institutions but also in their homes and public spaces. Joshi said individual efforts could contribute to turning cleanliness into a broader people's movement.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of physical fitness and outdoor activities among young people. He encouraged students to participate in sports and spend time on playgrounds while maintaining a balance with screen-based activities.

Joshi further urged students to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, describing them as key to translating the vision into action through responsible citizenship and active participation.

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, college faculty members and senior officials from the Ministry of Education were also present at the event.