Kalaburagi schools, colleges told to form anti-drug and anti-ragging panels; Rs 25,000 fine if minors caught riding

The police department has proposed to conduct a traffic awareness campaign from June 11 to June 21. The Commissioner warned that if any minor is found riding a vehicle, a fine of ?25,000 will be imposed on the parents. Dr Sharanappa said educational institutions have been asked to form anti-drugs committees to spread awareness about the ill-effects of substance abuse. Similarly, institutions must compulsorily constitute anti-ragging committees to prevent ragging on their premises.