EdTech platforms can show varsity rankings but not disparage: Delhi HC

The appellant contended that it is an education-technology start-up acting as an online platform providing information about universities and colleges to students, and that it had only displayed extracts from publicly available data, including rankings under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) as well as rankings by publications such as ‘The Week’ and ‘India Today’. It argued that the information was displayed in public interest without misrepresentation or any claim of association with the universities, and that the trial court’s orders had caused irreparable harm by depriving students of access to relevant information.