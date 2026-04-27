EDO exam scam: BPSC officials under EOU scrutiny

PATNA: Officials of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) are under the scrutiny of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police for their alleged involvement in irregularities in the Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) examination.
The probe has intensified after initial findings showed major irregularities in the examination conducted from April 14 to 21 for recruitment to 935 posts.
Preliminary investigation revealed a nexus involving a “solver gang” and a blacklisted private agency. Deals worth lakhs of rupees were allegedly made with candidates in exchange for ensuring their success in the examination.
“We have already initiated investigation into irregularities in the AEDO examination. So far, eight FIRs have been registered across five districts in connection with the case. Till date, 38 individuals have been arrested,” a senior EOU official told TNIE.
“In fact, copies of all the FIRs have been submitted to EOU by respective district police officials. As involvement of a large-syndicate and a ‘solver gang’ has come to light, it is pertinent to hand over the case to EOU for proper investigation,” the officer pointed out.
EOU has sought several details from BPSC. Several officers and employees associated with the AEDO examination are on the radar, and the agency is planning to send a questionnaire to the commission.
The investigation found a similar pattern of rigging at examination centres in Munger, Nalanda, Begusarai, Sheikhpura and Gaya. Several candidates were caught with electronic devices.
The probe also found that a wider syndicate offered candidates deals worth Rs 25–30 lakh to ensure their success. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to identify and arrest the masterminds behind the racket.
The SIT will examine why the commission was lenient towards a blacklisted company assigned to conduct the examination. The private agency, M/s Sai Edu Care Private Limited, Jaipur, was given the responsibility.
According to the initial probe, the company had already been blacklisted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Questions are being raised over how such a company was assigned such an important examination.
The role of personnel responsible for recording biometric attendance has also been found suspicious, and they are being questioned by the probe agency.
Reports of irregularities, including question paper leaks, surfaced from several centres while the examination was still underway, prompting EOU to take over the investigation.
EOU has now sought details from BPSC regarding all officials and employees involved in the examination process and the selection of the private agency.
This story is reported by Ramashankar