EDO exam scam: BPSC officials under EOU scrutiny

PATNA: Officials of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) are under the scrutiny of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police for their alleged involvement in irregularities in the Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) examination.

The probe has intensified after initial findings showed major irregularities in the examination conducted from April 14 to 21 for recruitment to 935 posts.

Preliminary investigation revealed a nexus involving a “solver gang” and a blacklisted private agency. Deals worth lakhs of rupees were allegedly made with candidates in exchange for ensuring their success in the examination.