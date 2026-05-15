ECI to launch SIR of Telangana electoral rolls from June 25; final list on October 1

Electors will additionally be requested to provide details of their names or those of their parents, grandfather or grandmother as reflected in the electoral rolls prepared during the previous SIR conducted in 2002. BLOs will assist voters in furnishing these details. The names of all electors who submit duly filled Enumeration Forms during the enumeration period will be included in the draft electoral roll to be published on July 31. This will also include the names of electors who submit signed forms online.