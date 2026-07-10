ED traces trail of Rs 20 crore stolen from Alirajpur block education office

Indore, July 10 (IANS): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Indore Sub-Zonal Office, has escalated its crackdown on a major government fund embezzlement scam by filing a supplementary chargesheet before the Special Judge (PMLA), Indore, on July 9, 2026. The case involves the fraudulent misappropriation of Rs 20.47 crore from the Block Education Office (BEO), Katthiwada, in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh.
The ED initiated the investigation following an FIR registered at Police Station Katthiwada. According to the probe, Kamal Rathore, in collusion with other accused persons, orchestrated the fraudulent clearance of bills between 2018 and 2023, resulting in the illegal withdrawal of government funds from the Alirajpur Treasury, said an ED press release on Friday.
The proceeds of crime were allegedly routed through multiple bank accounts operated by Rathore and his family members. These funds were subsequently withdrawn in cash and used to purchase agricultural land in Gandhwani tehsil of Dhar district.
In a bid to conceal the illicit origin of the money, the accused developed the acquired land into a residential plotting project named "Shri Balaji Dham." This move was intended to project the tainted assets as legitimate investments.
The ED had earlier conducted searches under the PMLA, leading to the seizure of incriminating documents and the freezing of several bank accounts. The agency provisionally attached assets worth Rs 4.43 crore belonging to the accused, a decision that was later confirmed by the adjudicating authority on March 10, 2026.
Further investigation uncovered the conversion of the agricultural land into 56 residential plots under the "Shri Balaji Dham" project. The ED swiftly attached these plots through a provisional attachment order dated June 23, 2026. The market value of these attached properties exceeds Rs 6 crore.
This supplementary complaint builds upon the initial chargesheet filed by the ED against Kamal Rathore and others on September 29, 2025. The Special Court (PMLA), Indore, has taken cognisance of the fresh filing and issued notices to the accused persons.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.