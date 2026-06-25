ED seizes cash and gold in probe against MP education society

Bhopal: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it seized Rs 3.97 crore in cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 3.45 crore following searches against a Madhya Pradesh-based educational society in a money laundering investigation linked to alleged misappropriation of funds.

The searches were undertaken on June 23 in the probe against Shri Astha Foundation for Education Society, the central agency said in a statement.

The searches covered residential premises, offices, educational institutions, trusts, and business establishments connected with the Chouksey Group, the agency said.