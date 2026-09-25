National Forensic Sciences University, ED extend partnership for five years

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has signed a renewed Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar for the next five years, marking a significant expansion of their long-standing collaboration in cyber forensics and digital investigation capabilities.



ED said the MoA builds upon the earlier MoA signed between NFSU and ED in 2021, under which NFSU had augmented the agency's digital forensic capabilities by establishing and maintaining Digital Forensic Cyber Labs in different regions.



Following the successful completion of that five-year term, ED said the new agreement is effective for a further period of five years.