ED raids in Chhattisgarh PSC 'scam' case; ex CM Baghel's PA raided

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including at the premises of a personal assistant of former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities at the state Public Service Commission, officials said.

They said a total of seven locations are being raided as part of the probe initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).