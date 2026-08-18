ED raids 21 locations in Karnataka, Gujarat over KPSC exam scam

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at 21 locations across Karnataka and Gujarat in connection with a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the final selection process for veterinary officers through the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), officials said.

The searches are being conducted by the ED's Bengaluru Zonal Office under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are being carried out in coordination with the state police authorities.

The 21 premises being searched are spread across several locations in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Hassan, Chitradurga, Davangere, Raichur, Karwar, Kalaburagi and Belagavi, besides Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

According to the agency, the premises include the KPSC office, the residence of suspended KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, KPSC member Shanta Hosmani, alleged middlemen, candidates selected for the post of Veterinary Officer and the office premises of Edutest Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Edutest Solutions was reportedly responsible for the digital evaluation of examination papers, making its premises relevant to the investigation into alleged manipulation of the recruitment process.

The ED said it initiated its investigation after four FIRs were registered at Vidhana Soudha Police Station in Bengaluru in connection with alleged serious irregularities in the final selection of veterinary officers.

The agency is investigating allegations that certain middlemen approached candidates, including the complainant, and allegedly demanded large sums of money in exchange for ensuring their selection for the post.

According to the ED, the alleged bribe demands ranged between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 80 lakh per candidate.

The complainant is also stated to have submitted audio recordings of some of the alleged middlemen to law enforcement agencies. These recordings are now part of the material being examined as investigators look into the alleged money trail and the wider recruitment process.

Apart from allegations of bribery, the complaints before the law enforcement agencies reportedly include allegations of question-paper leakage, tampering with OMR answer sheets and manipulation of the final selection process.

There are also allegations that relatives of certain KPSC officials were allegedly facilitated in the recruitment process.

The ED's investigation is focused on establishing whether proceeds generated through the alleged irregularities were subsequently laundered or concealed, and whether individuals involved in the recruitment process benefited financially from the alleged manipulation.

The searches are aimed at collecting documentary and digital evidence relating to the recruitment examination, the evaluation process, communications between alleged middlemen and candidates, financial transactions and other material that could help investigators establish the alleged money trail.

The agency is also expected to examine the role of individuals associated with the KPSC and the private company involved in digital evaluation, as well as the selected candidates who have come under the scanner in the case.

(ANI)