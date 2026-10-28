Jauhar University property worth Rs 1,170 crore attached by ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the land and building of Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, with a book value of Rs 426 crore and an estimated current market value of Rs 1,170 crore, the agency said on Wednesday.



ED's Lucknow zonal office attached the Uttar Pradesh's Rampur-based land and buildings of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), in connection with a money laundering case against Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, Azam Khan (former Cabinet Minister of Uttar Pradesh government), and others.



The University campus at Jauhar Nagar in Singhankhera village of Rampur district is held by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which was founded and is controlled by Azam Khan, who is also the honorary Chancellor of the University.