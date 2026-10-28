ED attaches Azam Khan-linked Jauhar University assets in PMLA case

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached land and buildings belonging to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, valued at Rs 426.46 crore in connection with a money laundering probe involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Mohammad Azam Khan, and others, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the ED, the attached assets have a current estimated market value of around Rs 1,170 crore. The university campus, located at Jauhar Nagar in Rampur's Singhankhera village, is owned by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which was founded and is controlled by Azam Khan, who also serves as the institution's honorary Chancellor.

The investigation stems from 26 FIRs registered at Azeem Nagar police station in Rampur, alleging that agricultural land belonging to farmers was forcibly acquired for the university.