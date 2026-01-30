Economic Survey highlights Services sector as growth engine, calls for skills and innovation boost

New Delhi: India's services sector continues to be the main driver of economic growth, contributing over half of the country's Gross Value Added (GVA) and playing a critical role in employment generation, exports, and investment, noted the Economic Survey laid in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.



The Survey states that the services sector has shown remarkable resilience amid global economic uncertainty and is now transitioning from traditional growth drivers to emerging high-value segments.



According to the Survey, India's services sector has consistently outperformed other sectors in recent years, supported by strong domestic demand, digital transformation, and expanding global linkages.

The Economic Survey highlights that global trade in services has grown faster than merchandise trade over the past decade, with knowledge-intensive services such as IT, business services, finance, and professional services driving expansion.