Economic Survey focuses on cities for growth, says Anand Mahindra

New Delhi: The Economic Survey presented this year marks an important shift in India's policy by placing cities at the centre of the country's economic strategy, rather than treating them as administrative afterthoughts, stated Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, reacting to the survey.



In a social media post on Friday, Mahindra said, "This Economic Survey breaks new ground by blending a bold, optimistic vision for the future with a realistic assessment of the economy's vulnerabilities".



However, he noted that what stood out most to him was the attention paid to Indian cities, a subject that, in his view, has rarely received serious attention in economic policy discussions.