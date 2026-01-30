Economic Survey 2025-26: Industry experts hail India's GDP growth driven by domestic demand

NEW DELHI: India's economy is projected to expand at a rate of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent in the fiscal year 2027, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in Parliament today. Industry leaders across the financial, insurance, and manufacturing sectors reacted to the findings, noting that the document outlines a stable macroeconomic environment driven primarily by domestic demand and structural shifts in exports.



The survey highlights that India remains the fastest-growing major economy for the fourth consecutive year.

Shashank Udupa, SEBI-registered RA and Fund Manager at Smallcase, stated that "growth momentum is likely to stay strong even as global conditions remain uncertain. A key positive is that domestic demand is going to be the major driver. This makes growth more stable and predictable"

