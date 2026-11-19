New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS): Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur on Thursday urged Indian companies to increase wages to support consumer demand and strengthen economic growth, even as private-sector investment shows signs of a broader recovery.
Speaking at FICCI’s Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention 2026 here, Thakur said private investment momentum has improved since April and is spreading across sectors, offering a positive signal for the economy.
However, she stressed that stronger wage growth is needed to sustain demand and reinforce the investment cycle.
"The other big thing which is spoken about is stagnation of wages. You all need to look into that," she told industry representatives.
Thakur said initial signs of investment revival appeared limited to a few sectors, but subsequent monthly data indicated that the improvement had become more broad-based.
The Economic Affairs Secretary also called on the private sector to play a larger role in infrastructure and manufacturing investments, including through public-private partnership models.
"I would urge industry to look at all sides of the picture, whether it is partnering with government in shape of PPPs, whether it is helping us together stimulate urban demand and also rural demand, making conditions for everyone who works for us better," Thakur said.
According to Thakur, the broader economic environment has become more supportive in recent months.
She said easing geopolitical tensions, the return of capital flows and lower crude oil prices have improved India’s position and created opportunities for faster growth.
“India is now in a good spot,” she said, adding that the country can accelerate its growth momentum as both domestic and external conditions become more favourable.
She urged businesses to view wage increases from a long-term perspective, arguing that better pay would help stimulate demand and support sustained economic expansion.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.