Eco survey raises concern of States fiscal situation, revenue surplus states decline from 19 in FY19 to 11 in FY25

New Delhi [India]: The number of Indian states reporting a revenue surplus has declined sharply over the years, falling from 19 in FY19 to just 11 in FY25 (Provisional Accounts), highlighting rising fiscal stress at the state level, according to the Economic Survey.



The Survey noted that between FY19 and FY25PA, as many as 18 states witnessed a deterioration in their revenue balances. Of these, 10 states slipped into a revenue deficit from a revenue surplus position, while five states saw a further worsening of their existing revenue deficits.



Three states, though still in revenue surplus, also recorded a deterioration in their fiscal position during this period.



It stated "states in revenue surplus reduced from 19 in FY19 to 11 in FY25(PA), leading to an overall increase in revenue deficit of states as a collective".

