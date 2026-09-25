ECI postpones Electoral Literacy Club conference in Meerut, youth outreach in Varanasi

The Election Commission of India has postponed two youth-focused voter awareness programmes in Uttar Pradesh that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was scheduled to address.

One programme, a regional conference of Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs), was scheduled in Meerut on September 25, while the second, an interaction with young voters, was planned in Varanasi on September 28. Both have been postponed indefinitely, according to officials.

The postponement comes amid reports of differences within the three-member Election Commission over decisions related to the electoral roll revision process. The Indian Express reported that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on multiple occasions over decisions taken by the Commission. The ECI has maintained that its decisions were unanimous.

The Commission, however, said the postponement of the Uttar Pradesh programmes was not connected to the controversy.

An ECI official said the decision was taken on September 21 and communicated to officials the same day.

“Adjustments in dates of events is an ongoing process which is necessitated by various factors such as availability of venues, schedules of higher authorities, natural factors,” the official said.

The official also pointed to previous instances where ELC conferences in Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand had been postponed or rescheduled.