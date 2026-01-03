ECI invites citizens to share feedback on ECINet App till Jan 10

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday invited citizens across the country to download the ECINet App and submit suggestions to further improve the platform, with the feedback window remaining open till January 10, 2026.



In a press note, the Commission said citizens can share their input via the "Submit a Suggestion" tab in the ECINet App.



"Election Commission of India invites all citizens to download the ECINet App and give their suggestions to improve the App by using the 'Submit a Suggestion' tab on the App. Citizens can now give their suggestions till the 10th of January, 2026," the press note reads.



According to the Commission, the trial versions of the new ECINet App have already demonstrated significant improvements in voter services and election-related information dissemination.



"The trial versions of the new ECINet App enables better voter services, quicker availability of polling percentage trends and also the publication of Index Cards within 72 hours of the close of polls, an exercise that previously took several weeks or months. The App was successfully tried out during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 and the bye-elections," a press note read.



The Commission noted that the platform is being "continually improved and refined" based on feedback from Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Observers and field officials. It said user suggestions received through the App will also be examined carefully and incorporated to make the platform more user-friendly.