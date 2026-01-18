Echoes on the palate

By late afternoon, when the distractions of the Serendipity Arts Festival 2025 in Panjim, Goa, blur into a low, pleasant hum, a steady gravitational pull begins to form around one work. The destination is What Does Loss Taste Like?—a multisensory installation that resists easy description and refuses passive viewing. It is neither performance nor exhibition in any conventional sense. What unfolds instead is intimate, asking participants to register climate loss through the body.

Conceived by chef Thomas Zacharias of The Locavore, the Mumbai-based restaurant he co-founded and leads, the work unfolds as a quiet journey into an imagined India of 2100—a future shaped by climate collapse, ecological erosion, and technological optimisation. In this world, food still exists, but taste has become functional rather than sensorial. Meals nourish but carry no pleasure. Flavour has been steadily erased. “Taste is the most fragile memory we have,” Zacharias reflects. “You can document recipes, photograph food, record voices—but flavour only survives if someone carries it in their body. Once that chain breaks, it’s gone forever.”

Rather than staging climate change as apocalypse or abstract data, the installation translates it into something more insidious: daily diminishment. Climate science quietly grounds every imagined detail—shrinking yields of wheat and chickpeas, rice harvests made unreliable by erratic monsoons, familiar ingredients turning scarce, then mythical. “Climate loss doesn’t arrive all at once,” Zacharias says. “It arrives meal by meal. One thing disappears, then another. And eventually you don’t even remember what you’re missing.” What you eat today, the installation suggests, is already an endangered archive.