Echoes of humanity in a digital world

This book review is by Sreejith Vellu Madhom of The New Indian Express.

In two slim yet intellectually ambitious works—The Age of Noise: Attention as the New Currency and The Mirror of Machines: Reflections on AI, Ethics, and the Future of Humanity—Dr Sumeet Bhasin turns his gaze on the twin pressures reshaping modern consciousness. One book interrogates how our attention is harvested, fragmented, and monetised; the other examines the unsettling emergence of artificial minds that increasingly mirror our own. Read together, they form a coherent and deeply considered meditation on what it means to remain human at a moment when technology claims both our time and our self-understanding.

In The Age of Noise, Dr Bhasin is not interested in cataloguing the usual suspects—smartphones, social media, endless notifications—as isolated villains. Instead, he situates distraction within a larger economy of attention, one that has learned to weaponise human psychology with extraordinary sophistication. What distinguishes this book from the glut of anti-distraction literature is its moral posture. Dr Bhasin does not write as a technophobe. His voice is measured, self-aware, and resolutely humane. He includes himself among the distracted, acknowledging the near-impossibility of standing entirely outside the systems he critiques. This choice matters. It shifts the book from admonition to conversation, from diagnosis imposed from above to recognition shared among equals.

The first half is analytical, mapping the mechanics of capture with clarity and restraint. The second half is where the book finds its deeper resonance. Here, the author turns toward restoration—not through grand prescriptions or digital-detox manifestos, but through reflections on solitude, silence, and intentional living. Resistance to the attention economy is framed not as a nostalgic retreat to a pre-digital past, but as an ethical practice of presence. To reclaim attention is to reclaim agency. The tone is notably gentle, almost companionable.