Echoes of freedom: From nostalgic laddoos to podcasts, how schools celebrate Independence today



At GD Goenka, the focus is on another aspect of the changing celebration: giving students greater ownership of the programme.

Dr Neha Sharma, Principal of GD Goenka, told ANI, "At our school, the Independence Day programme is led by the Prefectorial Board. The Head Boy and Head Girl, along with the other prefects, have planned this year's programme. It includes Indian folk dances, patriotic songs, an inspirational speech on a freedom fighter, and a self-composed poem."

"The students prepare with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour," Dr Sharma said, adding, "They rehearse their songs and dances and work tirelessly on their presentations. It is lovely to see them take ownership of the programme. The excitement, the rehearsals, and even the last-minute changes are all part of the celebration."

Student leadership, therefore, becomes another way in which the traditional school function is being transformed into a learning experience.

Some traditions, however, remain unchanged.

The unfurling of the Tricolour takes place on the morning of August 15, followed by patriotic songs and cultural performances.

And, for many students, the distribution of boondi laddoos and samosas remains an important part of the celebration.

These familiar rituals serve as a link between generations, bringing back memories for parents and teachers while creating new memories for today's students.

"For us, Independence Day is more than a school function," Dr Sharma reflected, adding, "It is a time for students and teachers to come together, celebrate our country, and remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters."

As the celebrations draw to a close, the school corridors gradually fall silent. The flags remain fluttering above the campus, while students head home carrying badges, memories and the lingering excitement of the day.

For one generation, Independence Day may be remembered through black-and-white photographs, morning assemblies and a single boondi laddoo. For another, it is podcasts, student-led programmes, cultural performances and conversations about India's future.

The celebrations may continue to evolve with every passing year, but the essence remains the same: remembering the freedom that was won, understanding the responsibility that comes with it, and inspiring the generation that will carry the country forward.