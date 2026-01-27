ECB announce The Hundred fixtures for 2026 edition

London [UK]: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the fixtures of the upcoming The Hundred tournament on Tuesday.



The first of 34 matchdays will take place in south London at the Kia Oval on Tuesday 21 July, with the eight men's and women's teams all vying to reach The Hundred Final 25 days later on Sunday 16 August.



The opening day of the competition will see the two holders in action, with Sunrisers Leeds women's team kicking things off before MI London men's team rounds off the day in the second half of the double-header, the release said.