ECB announce The Hundred fixtures for 2026 edition
London [UK]: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the fixtures of the upcoming The Hundred tournament on Tuesday.
The first of 34 matchdays will take place in south London at the Kia Oval on Tuesday 21 July, with the eight men's and women's teams all vying to reach The Hundred Final 25 days later on Sunday 16 August.
The opening day of the competition will see the two holders in action, with Sunrisers Leeds women's team kicking things off before MI London men's team rounds off the day in the second half of the double-header, the release said.
MI London's Sam Curran said: "We can't wait to get going again. The Hundred has got a bit of a new look this year, and that adds to the excitement. It's great for us to be starting our competition at home. We would love to continue the success we've had over the last few years. It's going to be a world-class competition, and we'll need to be at our best," as quoted by the ECB.
Sunrisers Leeds' Kate Cross said: "I'm really excited for us to be kicking off the competition this season. It reminds me of playing in the first-ever game at the Kia Oval in The Hundred back in 2021 and just how much it's all grown since then. It's always great to start a season as defending champions. We've obviously brought a few players back already, and we'll be looking to get off to a perfect start on 21 July."
Curran and Cross will find out more about their new teammates at The Hundred Auction, the UK's first major sporting auction, which will take place in London on March 11 and March 12.
The Hundred 2026 fixtures:
Tuesday 21 July -MI London v Sunrisers Leeds
Wednesday 22 July - Southern Brave v Welsh Fire
Thursday 23 July - London Spirit v Manchester Super Giants
Friday 24 July - Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets
Saturday 25 July - Sunrisers Leeds v Southern Brave
Welsh Fire v MI London - Sunday 26 July
Manchester Super Giants v Birmingham Phoenix
Trent Rockets v London Spirit - Monday 27 July
Southern Brave v MI London - Tuesday 28 July
Sunrisers Leeds v Manchester Super Giants - Wednesday 29 July
Welsh Fire v Trent Rockets
MI London v London Spirit - Thursday 30 July
Southern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix - Friday 31 July
Manchester Super Giants v Trent Rockets - Saturday 1 August
Birmingham Phoenix v Welsh Fire
London Spirit v Southern Brave - Sunday 2 August
Trent Rockets v Sunrisers Leeds
MI London v Manchester Super Giants - Monday 3 August
Welsh Fire v Southern Brave - Tuesday 4 August
Sunrisers Leeds v London Spirit - Wednesday 5 August
Manchester Super Giants v Welsh Fire
Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix - Thursday 6 August
London Spirit v MI London - Friday 7 August
Birmingham Phoenix v Sunrisers Leeds - Saturday 8 August
MI London v Trent Rockets
Southern Brave v Manchester Super Giants - Sunday 9 August
Sunrisers Leeds v Welsh Fire
London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix - Monday 10 August
Trent Rockets v Southern Brave - Tuesday 11 August
Manchester Super Giants v Sunrisers Leeds - Wednesday 12 August
Welsh Fire v London Spirit
Birmingham Phoenix v MI London - Friday 14 August
The Hundred Eliminators - Sunday 16 August
The Hundred Finals.