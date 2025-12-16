EC publishes list of voters deleted from draft electoral rolls in Bengal under SIR 2026

Kolkata: Barely hours ahead of the publication of the draft electoral rolls of West Bengal, where assembly elections are due early next year, the Election Commission on Tuesday morning released the names of deleted voters on its website.

The list features voters whose names were included in the electoral rolls of the state in 2025 but were deleted from the draft rolls of 2026.

The list is currently available on the commission's portal link ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in/asd sir.