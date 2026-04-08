Election Commission bars civic volunteers, green police, student police from Bengal poll duty

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Wednesday directed that civic, green and student police personnel will not be deployed for any election-related duties during the West Bengal Assembly polls, an official said.
"They shall not be allowed to perform any duty in uniform," the poll panel said in a communication to the state's chief electoral officer.
The directive comes as a reiteration of similar instructions given during previous elections, including the 2021 Assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The commission has asked the state's poll machinery to inform all stakeholders, including candidates and political parties, of "compliance and information."
A senior official at the poll body said that the move is aimed at ensuring neutrality and maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.
The elections to the 294-member Assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.