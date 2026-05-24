Ebola case confirmed in rebel-held Congo's South Kivu area

DR CONGO: An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has spread to eastern South Kivu province in an area under the control of the Rwanda-backed M23 militia, the group's spokesman said Thursday, heightening fears of the deadly disease's growing reach.

Efforts to get a grip on the latest outbreak of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever, which the World Health Organization has declared an international emergency, have been hampered by the DRC's long-running conflicts, including between the Congolese army and the M23.

Having seized swathes of land in the mineral-rich east with Rwanda's help, the M23 has installed a parallel administration in areas under its control.

But the armed group has never had to manage the response to a serious epidemic of a disease like Ebola, which has killed more than 15,000 people in Africa in the past half-century.

The virus is suspected to have claimed 160 lives out of nearly 671 probable cases, according to figures published by the National Institute for Public Health (INSP) on Thursday.

There are 64 confirmed Ebola cases and six confirmed deaths, INSP said.

Tests "confirm a new positive case" in Kabare territory in South Kivu, M23 spokesman Lawrence Kanyuka said in a statement.

Parts of South Kivu, including the provincial capital Bukavu, fell to the M23 in February 2025 after fierce clashes.

The case involved a "person coming from Kisangani", a major city in the eastern Tshopo province, where no Ebola infections from the current outbreak have so far been recorded.

Congolese authorities, in a statement on Thursday, reported two cases identified in South Kivu province -- one suspected case and one confirmed.