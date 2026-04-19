Eating to beat UTIs

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are among the most common infections, particularly in women. While antibiotics remain the cornerstone of treatment for active infections, nutrition plays a valuable supportive role, especially in prevention and reducing recurrence. Emerging research highlights how hydration, functional foods, and gut health can influence UTI risk and recovery.

The simplest and most evidence-backed nutritional strategy for preventing UTIs is adequate hydration. Increasing fluid intake helps dilute urine and encourages more frequent urination, which mechanically flushes bacteria, particularly E. coli, out of the urinary tract.

Clinical studies have shown that individuals with low baseline fluid intake who increase their daily water consumption experience fewer recurrent UTIs. From a practical perspective, aiming for approximately 2-2.5 liters of fluids per day is beneficial, especially in warm climates or for those prone to infections. Consistent hydration remains the most reliable and accessible intervention.

Cranberry and berry compounds

Cranberry is one of the most extensively researched functional foods for UTI prevention. It contains bioactive compounds known as A-type proanthocyanidins (PACs), which inhibit bacteria from adhering to the urinary tract lining. Without adhesion, bacteria are more easily flushed out through urine. Cranberry products, whether juice or supplements, are particularly effective in reducing recurrence in women with frequent UTIs. However, their role is preventive rather than therapeutic. In other populations, such as elderly individuals or pregnant women, results are less consistent, but still promising.

An emerging area of research is the gut-urinary axis. Many UTIs originate from gut-derived bacteria, meaning that the health of the gut microbiome directly influences UTI risk.

Diets that support a healthy microbiome may help reduce recurrence. These include:

Fermented foods like curd, buttermilk, and kefir

High-fibre foods such as vegetables, fruits, and whole grains

Dietary patterns that support urinary health

Beyond individual foods, overall dietary patterns play a role in immune function and inflammation, both of which influence UTI risk.

A diet rich in plant-based foods, especially fruits and vegetables, provides antioxidants and supports immune defenses. Berries and citrus fruits may offer additional benefits due to their polyphenol content. Adequate vitamin C intake is also associated with improved immune response and may contribute to a less favorable environment for bacterial growth.

At the same time, excessive intake of refined sugars should be minimised. While sugar does not directly cause UTIs, high intake may negatively impact immune function and gut microbiota, indirectly increasing infection risk.

Several compounds are currently being studied for their potential role in UTI prevention:

D-mannose: A naturally occurring sugar that may prevent bacterial adhesion

Polyphenols: Found in plant foods, offering anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects

Vitamin C: May slightly acidify urine, though evidence remains limited

While these show promise, their clinical support is not as strong as hydration or cranberry-based interventions.

It is essential to understand that nutrition alone cannot treat an active UTI. Once an infection is established, appropriate medical treatment, typically antibiotics, is necessary to prevent complications such as kidney infections.

Nutritional strategies are most effective when used for:

Preventing initial infections

Reducing recurrence

Supporting recovery alongside medical care

An evidence-based nutritional approach to UTIs focuses on simple, sustainable habits. Adequate hydration remains the cornerstone of prevention. Incorporating cranberry or berry products can offer additional protection, particularly for those with recurrent infections. Supporting gut health through fibre-rich and fermented foods adds another important layer of defence.

When combined, these strategies provide a practical, holistic approach to reducing UTI risk, reinforcing the idea that consistent dietary habits can play a meaningful role in long-term urinary health.

This story has been written by Sadhvika Srinivas.