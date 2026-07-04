Eastern Railway turns passengers into vigilantes, offers 'Captain Clean' certificates

Kolkata, July 4 (IANS): Passengers can now report littering and spitting within the premises of Eastern Railway (ER) and help authorities take action against offenders. ER on Saturday launched the third phase of its intensive cleanliness awareness campaign, titled "Eastern Railway is Watching You".
Under the scheme, launched by Milind Deouskar, General Manager, ER, extensive vigil will be maintained by railway staff through the monitoring of CCTV camera footage. Those spotted littering or spitting will be traced and fined. Offenders may also be asked to leave the premises if required.
Officials described the new phase as part of a strict zero-tolerance policy against littering and spitting across all railway premises.
Passengers who spot others littering or spitting can click photographs or record videos and send them to 9002022780, along with the exact location. Railway authorities will then identify the offender and impose an on-the-spot fine, while the passenger who submitted the information will be honoured as “Captain Clean” and receive an official certificate of appreciation from ER.
"The core message of the campaign is that Eastern Railway is always watching and constantly monitoring the premises to maintain absolute hygiene. A vast network of CCTV cameras, alongside dedicated railway staff, will actively monitor passenger behaviour, and anyone caught littering or spitting will face an immediate, on-the-spot fine. It is also a unique initiative to involve the public in helping keep railway premises clean," an official said.
During his address, Deouskar said that ER was making relentless efforts to transform the travel experience through clean and well-maintained station environments.
Passengers are being empowered through this unique digital reporting system to act as eyes on the ground, and a culture of accountability is being fostered across all divisions to ensure that cleanliness becomes a daily habit rather than an occasional choice, he added.
Cleanliness is not a choice but a habit, ER CPRO Shibram Majhi said, urging every passenger to join hands, become a “Captain Clean”, and help keep railway premises spotless.
The campaign is not merely a regulatory measure but also a significant step towards community-driven cleanliness, he added.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.