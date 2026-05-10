East Point Group announces upto Rs 3 crore scholarship program

Bengaluru: With an aim to provide inclusive education, East Point Group of Institutions, Bengaluru has announced its scholarship program worth upto Rs 3 Crores for deserving students in pursuing their academic goals and seeking admission for the academic year 2026–27.

The scholarship initiative was launched in memory of Founder Chairman, Dr SM Venkatpathi. Dr S M Venkatpathi Scholarship will recognise and support meritorious and deserving students across multiple categories.

Eligible students may avail scholarships of up to 100 per cent, along with free hostel accommodation in select categories, subject to institutional policies and Scholarship Committee approval. The scholarships will be offered across multiple courses at the institution for a limited period and on a First-Come, First-Serve basis, subject to eligibility criteria, course availability, document verification and scholarship quota.

According to the press release, Rajiv Gowda, CEO of East Point Group of Institutions, said, “Education has the power to transform lives, and we believe every deserving student should have the opportunity to pursue their ambitions without financial barriers. Through this scholarship initiative, we aim to encourage academic excellence, reward talent, and support families from diverse backgrounds while continuing the vision and values of our Founder Chairman, Dr SM Venkatpathi.”